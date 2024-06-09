Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.32 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Monero has a market cap of $3.11 billion and $89.32 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $168.46 or 0.00242543 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,466.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.00679416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00115765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00081858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

