Moon Tropica (CAH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.60 Million

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Moon Tropica token can currently be bought for $12.10 or 0.00017365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moon Tropica has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. Moon Tropica has a market capitalization of $29.60 million and $185,445.00 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moon Tropica Token Profile

Moon Tropica was first traded on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 14.65704202 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $96,913.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

