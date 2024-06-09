Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $251.36 million and $4.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00047495 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000920 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,460,154 coins and its circulating supply is 866,389,600 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

