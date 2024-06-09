Morgan Stanley Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $92.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLLI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.64.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

