Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. IonQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of IonQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $26,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 376,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 334,856 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,402,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. 3,649,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $277,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

