Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up about 4.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TTD stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, reaching $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,522. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 235.43, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.44. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $98.18.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

