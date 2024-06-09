Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 27,300 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Onsemi makes up about 3.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 314,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Onsemi by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 15,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Onsemi by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 168,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 847,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,323,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,518,000 after acquiring an additional 336,558 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. 3,829,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

