Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. Mplx has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

