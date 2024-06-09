Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.