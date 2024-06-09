Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA comprises 4.1% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Security National Bank owned 0.24% of Murphy USA worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,560,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 72,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Murphy USA by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MUSA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.59. 105,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,128. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.77 and a fifty-two week high of $451.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

