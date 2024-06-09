Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the quarter. MidCap Financial Investment makes up 1.7% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 247,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 163,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

MFIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 248,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,485. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.