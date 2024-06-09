Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 2,351 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Stellus Capital Investment accounts for approximately 0.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $333.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

