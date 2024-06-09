National Bank Financial Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.66. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

