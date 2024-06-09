National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Raised by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 759,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,545. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

