Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 2,010 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.98. 2,365,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

