Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 404 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 12,239,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,107,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

