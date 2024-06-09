Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 2,145 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 971.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,128,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.06. 400,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.84 and a 200 day moving average of $335.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $373.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.