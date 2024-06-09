Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 51 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $698.81. 1,122,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $732.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

