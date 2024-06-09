Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 790 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $42.36. 668,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.79. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

