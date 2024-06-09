Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26,168.10

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,168.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011323 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,760.46 or 0.65630532 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

