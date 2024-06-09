Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.90. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 13,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 610,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Further Reading

