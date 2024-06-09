Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lowered by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $641.47. 1,876,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,795. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $612.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.93. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

