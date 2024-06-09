Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.77. Network-1 Technologies shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 50,656 shares traded.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Network-1 Technologies worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

