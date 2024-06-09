Nexum Price Hits $0.0419 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Nexum has a market capitalization of $104.74 million and approximately $12,471.38 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

