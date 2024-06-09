NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $8.50 at Citigroup

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $10.40 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.54.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.79% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $37,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NIO by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth about $2,486,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.