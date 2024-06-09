Nixon Capital LLC Acquires 17,130 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up approximately 4.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 97.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 26.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.47. The company had a trading volume of 652,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $172.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average is $152.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.78.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

