Nixon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 227,019 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 227,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,941,000. PayPal accounts for about 6.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,194,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.