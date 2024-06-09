Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $277.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,579.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,762,000 after acquiring an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after acquiring an additional 275,240 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $48,044,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.90 and a 200 day moving average of $256.72. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

