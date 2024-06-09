Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$31.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$24.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$29.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.10.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -171.43%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

