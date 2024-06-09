NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
