Oasys Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $140.59 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Oasys token can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Oasys has a market cap of $140.59 million and $880,843.97 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06336145 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $940,956.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

