OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $132,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.45. 2,884,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,269. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

