OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New $27,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,387,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 2,454,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,993. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

