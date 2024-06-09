OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New $48,000 Investment in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in C&F Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,633. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C&F Financial news, Director Paul C. Robinson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock worth $97,815. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

