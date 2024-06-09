OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $33,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after purchasing an additional 263,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Raymond James by 269.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 188,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $12,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 506,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,929. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

