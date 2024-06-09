OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $80,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.95. 1,295,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,651. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.77 and its 200-day moving average is $208.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

