ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock's current price.

ONON has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic restated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. Analysts expect that ON will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ON by 91.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

