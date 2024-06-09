Oppenheimer Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $75.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $530.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 122.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 35.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

