Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. PagerDuty makes up 1.9% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.71% of PagerDuty worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after buying an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,093,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 206,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after buying an additional 728,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.71. 763,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.00. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. Analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

