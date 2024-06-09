Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 949,100 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949,100 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp comprises 8.4% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.45% of HashiCorp worth $67,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HashiCorp by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

HCP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,320.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,134. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.