Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,544,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,071. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $346.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

