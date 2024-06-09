Ossiam Acquires 11,878 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $172.68. The company had a trading volume of 714,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.40.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

