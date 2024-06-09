Ossiam Buys New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. Ossiam owned 0.08% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,691,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 43.0% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,664,000 after acquiring an additional 865,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 0.9 %

CMA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 1,434,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,609. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comerica

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.