Ossiam Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ossiam cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.97. 2,555,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,612. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

