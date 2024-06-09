Ossiam Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,438. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $139.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

