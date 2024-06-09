Ossiam Purchases 27,460 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ossiam boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,127,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,444,000 after purchasing an additional 717,971 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,219,000 after buying an additional 1,357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after buying an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 395,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $109.51.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

