Ossiam Sells 7,419 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $110.20. 4,786,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,891. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.39. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

