Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires 21,000 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 209.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $21.76. 937,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Get Our Latest Report on KURA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.