Pale Fire Capital SE Boosts Stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 222.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.08% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Braidwell LP grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 997,700 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,636,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,307,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 159,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,152.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 817,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $13.03.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TERN

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.