Pale Fire Capital SE Buys Shares of 10,000 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 1,972,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 256.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

